Kenya: Vulnerability and needs analysis of Samburu West Sub-County (March 2020)

BACKGROUND

Samburu county is one of the 47 county governments in Kenya. It has three sub-counties (Samburu East, Samburu North and Samburu West) and is located in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya. The primary economic activity is nomadic pastoralism with parts of Samburu practicing agro-pastoralism. The severe lack of rain across Samburu county since August 2018 has led to a steep decline in access to water , alarming rates of food insecurity and heavy strain on livelihoods . As the drought continues to prolong, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps in a systematic and comprehensive manner to inform a more effective humanitarian response and planning for immediate life-saving activities and contingency planning for sustainable solutions.

In order to fill this information gap, REACH Initiatives, in close coordination with the county government of Samburu, National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), ACTED and local communities, conducted household (HH) interviews, focus group discussions (FGDs), and infrastructure and service mapping . This situation overview presents the findings from the HH interviews, FGDs and infrastructure mapping in Samburu West sub-county.