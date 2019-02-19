Kenya urban situation update, January 2019

Highlights

Following the terrorist attack that occurred on 15th January 2019 in Westlands in Nairobi, UNHCR and partners increased monitoring and detention interventions, while advising the refugee community to remain calm. So far, there have been no major implications on POCs.

A task force of innovation experts drawn from different units responded to the ‘Call for Applications to the Innovation Fund’ by submitting two proposals:

Proposal to provide a framework for PoCs to easily have access to general information on process and procedures and to interact with various UNITS at UNHCR, partners and Refugee affaire Secretariat in Kenya through the use of different medium such as web, App and USSD (menu-based information services). JAMBO provides PoCs with access to their basic registration and processing data from wherever they are in the asylum country and beyond.