Kenya – Ultimatum to close refugee camps (DG ECHO, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2021)
- On 23 March, the government of Kenya gave a 14-day ultimatum to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to close the two major refugee camps in the country: Dadaab, hosting 225,000 people (96% from Somalia) and Kakuma, hosting 163,300 people (53.5% from South Sudan, the rest of the people coming from Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Burundi, Sudan and other countries in the region).
- Kenya already made this kind of requests in the past in 2016 and 2019, but never under such a short notice, only about Dadaab and it was following a terrorist attack.
- Kenya is hosting over 500,000 refugees for several decades. Over this period, the international community has worked with the Government of Kenya to provide humanitarian and development assistance to refugees and host communities. Since 2012, the European Union has provided more than EUR 200 million in humanitarian aid in Kenya.