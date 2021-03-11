Kenya + 1 more
Kenya, Somalia - Drought and food insecurity (DG ECHO, NDMA, UN OCHA, Danish Refugee Council, DRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2021)
- Mandera county, located in the extreme north-east of Kenya and the neighbouring region of Gedo in Somalia are facing an alarming drought situation, with depleted water points (shallow wells, boreholes and water pans), reduced crop production and dried-up pasture.
- Combined with a deterioration of the security situation, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, desert locusts and an outbreak of livestock disease, there is a high risk of deterioration of the already very fragile food security situation for more than 320,000 people. Meanwhile, other counties of northern Kenya are also about to be declared in drought situation.
- The local authorities on both sides of the border have called for support from the central governments, NGOs and humanitarian donors, particularly in the field of WASH, food security, livestock supplementary feeds, nutrition and protection.
- Humanitarian actors, including some DG ECHO partners, are trying to mobilise funding to run an emergency intervention both in Mandera (Kenya) and Gedo (Somalia).