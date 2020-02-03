Kenya & Somalia: Desert Locust Outbreak Rapid Needs Assessment, January 2020

METHODOLOGY : The Rapid Needs Assessment was carried out in Mandera, Samburu and Baringo Counties in Kenya, through 7 Key Informant Interviews on 28 January 2020.

The KIIs in Mandera comprised one representative of the County steering group and the County Director of Agriculture. In Samburu county, one member of the County Government, Department of Agriculture, County Drought Coordinator from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) and the Chief Officer from the Department of Special Programs were interviewed. In Baringo, the Tiaty Sub County Administrator and a Chief Officer of the NDMA were interviewed.

BACKGROUND

The desert locust outbreak was first reported in Kenya in late December 2019. So far, 10 counties have reported locust invasion. The locust infestation affected all 7 sub-counties of Mandera; Tiaty Sub County, Koriam and Kamurio in Baringo county; Samburu East in Samburu County were the most affected areas. Despite ongoing control operations, the crisis is not contained.