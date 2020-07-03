Kenya Situation Report, 3 Jul 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased testing capacity has led to a 71 per cent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in two weeks: from 3,727 on 15 June to 6,366 on 30 June.

Lack of sufficient personal protective equipment and delays in lab results, particularly in Busia and Mombasa counties, are among key challenges to the COVID-19 response.

Partners are scaling up cash transfers to vulnerable households in informal settlements as COVID-19 restrictions impact access to informal employment, food and essential services.

About 95,000 people displaced by floods, landslides and localized conflicts have received temporary shelter and non-food items.

The number of counties reporting the desert locust invasion has reduced from 28 to 2 counties: Marsabit and Turkana. Turkana is the epicentre with more than 200 hopper bands.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 pandemic—which is occurring against a backdrop of increased humanitarian needs due to back-to-back drought, floods and a desert locust upsurge—is already exacerbating vulnerabilities across Kenya, particularly for the urban poor.

Kenya reported its ﬁrst case of COVID-19 on 12 March 2020, and as of 30 June, at least 6,366 cases and 148 deaths have been reported, being a 71 per cent increase in confirmed cases since 15 June, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the confirmed cases, six were reported among refugees and asylum-seekers, bringing the total to sixteen: fourteen in Dadaab and two in Kakuma; with one death and two recoveries. In addition, 13 humanitarian personnel working in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps have tested positive for COVID-19, while one has recovered. The Government attributes the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases to increased testing capacity and continued community transmission. About 92 per cent of the 6,366 confirmed cases are local transmissions, with over 169,800 tests conducted so far.The Ministry of Health has reviewed its testing strategy to match supplies and testing capacity and target specific vulnerable groups.

As of 30 June, only six out of the country's 47 counties had not reported COVID-19 infections. Mombasa and Nairobi counties require enhanced interventions as they continue to report the highest attack rates of COVID-19 at 122.6 and 72.8 per 100,000 populations, respectively, compared to 13.4 per 100,000 for the entire country. Risk communication, laboratory testing, and contact tracing have been identiﬁed as key gaps, in addition to availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the sub–national level, laboratory testing reagents and delays in relaying lab results, particularly in Busia and Mombasa counties.

In addition to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, County Health Departments and public health teams continue to implement interventions to contain other disease outbreaks across the country. According to the Ministry of Health, a cholera outbreak is still active in Marsabit County. At least 5 cases have been reported since 15 June, bringing the total to 365 cholera cases with 12 deaths (CFR 3.3 per cent) as of 22 June. Cholera treatment centers have been operationalized to support prompt treatment of cases and to minimize a further spread of the disease. A measles outbreak is still active in Kiliﬁ, Garissa, Tana River and West Pokot counties, with a cumulative 281 cases since October 2019. Contact tracing and case search, stocking of adequate doses of measles and rubella vaccines and vitamin A in the health facilities of affected areas, and community sensitization on the disease are ongoing.

Partners in the Shelter and NFI sector estimate that more than 300,000 individuals (about 60,000 households) are in immediate need of temporary shelter, non-food items (NFI) and shelter repair support across 33 counties following the impact of ﬂoods and landslides, and a long-standing localized resource-based conflict, particularly among pastoral communities. As of 18 June, armed conflict between communities in the areas of Badanrero, Badasa and Harorogesa (Wajir/Marsabit counties) led to deaths, injuries, and displacement of at least 1,750 people (350 households), according to the Kenya Red Cross Society. Sector partners have distributed shelter and NFIs to about 66,400 people (13,284 households). In addition, supplies have been procured to support about 30,000 people (6,000 households) with NFI/shelter, leaving a gap of about 200,000 people (more than 40,000 households) requiring temporary shelter and NFI support.

A second generation of immature swarms of desert locusts started to form in north-west Kenya on 9–11 June. As of 20 June, the number of counties infested with desert locusts has reduced from 28 to two (Marsabit and Turkana), according to FAO. Worst hit are Turkana South, Turkana West, Turkana Central and Loima sub-counties, making the county an epicentre of the outbreak. More than 200 hopper bands sites in pasture and farmlands as well as urban centres have been reported in Turkana in the past weeks. Partners have intensified the desert locust control measures in the county. Locust invasion surveillance is ongoing by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives with support from partners.

Humanitarian access is Kenya is affected by movement restrictions, as well as health regulations, imposed by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Currently, Nairobi, Mombasa, Killifi and Mandera counties are under lockdown. The Government of Kenya has also established an official lockdown of Dadaab and Kakuma camps since 29 April. Humanitarian access in/out of the refugee camps is controlled by the Government and UNHCR to protect the vulnerable population from infection.