Kenya: Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Kenya and highlights the level of public investment in DRR in the country. It does this through a risksensitive budget review, which uses the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) DRR policy marker to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for and/or invested in DRR between 2013/14 and 2016/17 financial years.

Key messages

• Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) accounted for DRR in their programmes and activities. From the risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) analysis, 21 programmes related to DRR in 10 ministries were identified.

• During the four-year period, an average of $662 million was planned for DRR activities; amounting to 4.7% of the national budget.

• The above marked DRR budget was almost equally shared between programmes that directly targeted DRR (“principal”: $352 million, or 2.5% of the national budget) and programmes that indirectly targeted DRR (“significant”: $310 million, or 2.2% of the national budget).

• The economic sector held the highest share of the principal marked DRR budget (38%). The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation held the better part of this share with a focus on drought mitigation activities.

• The services and cross-sectoral sector held the highest share of the significant marked DRR budget (49%). The National Treasury and State Department for Planning held the better part of this share with a focus on integrated basin-based development and community development.

• Kenya focused on risk prevention and mitigation (50% of the disaster budget); the remaining portion of budget was shared almost equally between preparedness and response and relief.

• Post-disaster investment (response and relief and reconstruction and rehabilitation) accounted for 20% of total marked DRR budget. This low proportion can be explained by considering official development assistance (ODA) in emergency response and reconstruction, rehabilitation and relief (there was a three-year average of $212 million).