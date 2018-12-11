11 Dec 2018

Kenya: Red Cross Goes Door-to-Door to Save Kids from Measles

Report
from American Red Cross
Published on 10 Dec 2018 View Original

Video:Vaccines Save Lives: Traversing Kenya to Keep Kids Healthy

Each year in Kenya, more than 350,000 children miss their scheduled routine vaccinations. This omission leaves kids vulnerable to preventable diseases, such as measles and rubella. Humanitarians and governments around the globe have banded together to address this pressing problem and save lives.

From dense urban centers to dusty rural villages, the American Red Cross and the Kenya Red Cross have mobilized volunteers to go house-to-house, identifying and connecting kids with local health centers. The teams are targeting at-risk communities in Kenya whose inhabitants are more likely to miss their routine vaccinations.

“I’ve learned the importance of taking my child to clinic for immunization,” says one mother clutching her young son and adding, “When I see the Red Cross I feel happy because I know they’ve come to help.”

Volunteers who visit families door-to-door come from the communities they serve. They know the families they visit and witness the tangible difference they make in the lives of their neighbors. “The people who live here—I care about them very much,” remarks Justus Makanga, a volunteer with the Kenyan Red Cross.

We must remain vigilant against these deadly diseases

Measles is one of the most contagious and severe childhood diseases. Every day, it takes the lives of hundreds of children around the world. Even if a child survives, measles can cause permanent disabilities, such as blindness or brain damage. The risk is great in developing countries where there is a prevalence of malnourishment and limited access to health care. It costs about $2 to vaccinate a child against measles and rubella, making it one of the most cost-effective health interventions available.

Since 2001, the American Red Cross and our partners in the Measles & Rubella Initiative have vaccinated children all over the globe—helping prevent 21.1 million measles-related deaths.

While major achievements have been made since the founding of the Measles & Rubella Initiative, recent events have demonstrated that humanitarians must remain vigilant in efforts to maintain progress towards the elimination of these life-threatening diseases. Last year, the world witnessed a 30% spike in measles cases around the world. Significant outbreaks occurred in countries and regions that had either achieved or were near measles elimination. Vaccinations could have made a difference.

The American Red Cross and its partners in the Measles & Rubella Initiative will not rest until every child is reached—until we achieve a world where no one needlessly suffers from vaccine preventable diseases.

The Measles & Rubella Initiative was founded by the American Red Cross, the United Nations Foundation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF and World Health Organization.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

American Red Cross:
All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided at no cost, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people. The Red Cross also supplies nearly half of the nation's lifesaving blood. This, too, is made possible by generous voluntary donations. To help the victims of disaster, you may make a secure online credit card donation or call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or 1-800-257-7575 (Spanish). Or you may send your donation to your local Red Cross or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, D.C. 20013. To donate blood, please call 1-800-GIVE-LIFE (1-800-448-3543), or contact your local Red Cross to find out about upcoming blood drives. © Copyright, The American National Red Cross. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.