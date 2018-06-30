30 Jun 2018

Kenya Price Bulletin, June 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (362.19 KB)

Maize and beans are the most important commodities consumed, with maize availability considered synonymous with food security. Beans are very often consumed with maize. The Nairobi market is indicative for urban consumers. Eldoret is a producing area and located in the “grain basket zone.” Kisumu is a large market located in a deficit area with marginal agricultural productivity. Kitui is prone to droughts and is a marginal producing area.
Lodwar market is located in Turkana, a highly food insecure pastoral district which is poorly integrated with other markets. Mandera is a food insecure area and cross border market with inadequate trade infrastructure.
Marsabit is a conflict affected area that is highly food insecure and poorly integrated with other markets.

