Kenya National Drought Bulletin (February 2019)

Government of Kenya
Key Highlights
- Currently 14 out of the 23 arid and semi-arid (ASAL) counties are classified in the normal phase.
- Compared to the situation in December, the drought status in most ASAL counties deteriorated in January.
- More counties have moved into the alert drought stage, (from seven (7) in December to nine (9) in January). 12 counties reported a worsening trend while 10 counties are stable.
- The offseason rainfall received in a few counties at the beginning of January was largely insufficient and its distribution, both in time and space, was generally poor.
- Pasture and browse condition declined in January due to poor forage regeneration occasioned by depressed rainfall during the October to December rainy season as well as the sunny, dry and hot weather conditions that prevailed in January.
- The average distances to water sources for households and livestock increased compared to December across ASAL counties. Distances are expected to further increase due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.
- Preparation of sector response plans should start in the affected counties to facilitate early drought response.

