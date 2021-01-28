Kenya: Multi-sectoral needs assessment - Kalobeyei integrated settlement - Key findings presentation (October 2020)

OBJECTIVES OF THE ASSESSMENT

Provide a comprehensive evidence base of multi-sectoral needs among refugees and returnees residing in Kalobeyei integrated settlement in the sectors of :

METHODOLOGY

Household (HH) level interviews were conducted in each of the three villages of Kalobeyei integrated settlement.

The sample was selected through probability sampling at individual camp level, allowing generalisability of findings at the camp level at a 95% confidence level and a 7% margin of error. Findings related to a subset are not generalisable with a known level of precision. Findings related to a subset are not generalisable with a known level of precision.

Random GPS points were generated using ESRI’s ArcMap in the residential areas, which are clearly divided into blocks. Enumerators accessed the random GPS points from their android phones using MAPinr, and they interviewed HHs that fell on particular points. In case there was no one to interview in the selected HH, or the respondent was unwilling to participate, enumerators targeted the nearest HH in a radius of 5 meters. If there was still no HH to interview, then they interviewed the HH that fell on the next point.

Daily data checks were conducted during the period of data collection and any issues that arose from the data were followed up by the field officer. These also formed the basis for debriefing before further data collection.

Upon completion of data collection, data was cleaned and analysis conducted using MSExcel.

The data was weighted during analysis to account for lack of proportionality for individual village samples.