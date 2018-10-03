Kenya: Moyale Population Movements (MDRKE042) Emergency Plan of Action Operation Final Report

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

The resignation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia in February 2018 resulted in heightened political tensions and widespread protests which saw the government of Ethiopia declaring a state of emergency. The protests also saw protesters ambushing a military truck heading to Oromia. At least 13 people died, 20 people injured, and 16 people were reported missing during the protests, which also resulted in the displacement of about 1,650 households (8,200 people) who moved within the first three days. The displaced people crossed the Kenya/Ethiopia border and were hosted in Somare, Kukub, Mayie, Sololo, Sessi, Dambala Fachana, and Butiye. The number of people who had moved into Kenya increased rapidly with 10,557 people having been registered by 19 March 2018.

Following the influx, the Kenya government’s National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), Kenya Red Cross, World Vision Kenya, Concern Worldwide, Strategy for Northern Development, Marsabit county departments (Agriculture, Water, Public Health, Livestock, Trade) as well as and Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National government (Moyale) conducted a Kenya Interagency Rapid Assessment (KIRA) which established the following priority areas of interventions; Food and nutrition, Shelter and Non Food Items, WASH, Protection, Security, Preventive, Curative health care and Restoring Family Links.

The appointment of a new prime minister saw a general state of calm in the affected states. The move was widely seen as a move to maintain stability and this led to the voluntary return of a significant number of asylum seekers. The table below reflects a reduction in refugees from the 10,557 that had been recorded in March 2018 to 3,264 by 31st July 2018. However, the overall number of arrivals at the time the operation was launched (10,557 refugees), received initial support provided by KRCS.

This DREF operation sought CHF 310,664 to enable Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) meet the immediate needs of 10,000 people displaced into Kenya’s Moyale and Marsabit Counties. The intervention included provision of shelter, nutrition and basic health services, access to safe water, hygiene and sanitation, food security, protection, gender and inclusion activities.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of Kenya Red Cross Society, the IFRC would like to extend its gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions.