Kenya: Marburg - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) n° MDRKE041 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), also known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever, is caused by Marburg virus – member of the Filoviridae family (filovirus), often compared to the Ebola virus. The case fatality rate for MVD can be as high as 88%. Initial transmission of the disease can occur because of prolonged exposure to caves or mines containing Rousettus bat colonies (natural hosts to the virus). Human-to-human transmission of MVD occurs through direct contact with blood, secretions, or other bodily fluids of infected people (or through contact of surfaces containing these bodily fluids). The incubation period for the disease is between 2 and 21 days, with fatal cases ending about 8 to 9 days after on-set of symptoms. Symptoms of MVD include: high fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain or cramping, nausea, vomiting, lethargy, and lack of appetite. After 5 to 7 days of initial symptoms, fatal cases may develop severe haemorrhaging, including: fresh blood in vomit and faeces, bleeding from the gums, nose, or genitals. During this severe phase of the disease, sustained high fever, confusion, irritability, and aggression can occur. Severe blood loss and shock usually occur before death in fatal cases.

The outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Uganda s Kween district with 4 cases (1 suspect, 1 probable and 2 confirmed) with 1 death posed a risk of the outbreak in Kenya s districts bordering with Uganda. The outbreak in Uganda had spread to three districts i.e. Kween, Kapchorwa and Bukwo. Bukwo district has porous borders with Kenya, and intense cross-border activities. On 17 October 2017 a case of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) was confirmed in Kween District, Uganda. The index case was a 35-year-old herdsman, who had been known to frequent caves in the Kaptum region (with known presence of bats). He presented with high fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea. He died two days after hospital admission. No tissue samples were tested for this initial patient. The second confirmed case was a 50-year-old woman, sister to the index patient. She nursed and participated in the burial of the index patient. This second case was admitted to the hospital on 5 October with high fever and bleeding manifestations. She died on 13 October (eight days after admission) and received a supervised burial. Tissue samples were collected and MVD was confirmed using RTPCR.

On 29 October, the Kenyan Ministry of Health (MoH) and WHO were notified of a suspected Marburg case in Trans Nzoia County, Kenya, through an assessment conducted by the Uganda Ministry of Health. The suspected case was a 73 years old woman, who provided traditional healing treatment to the third confirmed case in Uganda. Clinically, she Emergency Plan of Action Final Report Kenya: Marburg did not have symptoms suggestive of MVD; no fever, no diarrhoea, no vomiting. Her only symptom was joint and muscle pain which she says she has had for the past two years. The County health team, in collaboration with the local administration quarantined the suspected case in her house awaiting transfer to the identified temporary centre. The sample tested negative for MVD but she was monitored for symptoms within the 21 days incubation period.

Following the declaration of the MVD outbreak in Uganda, the Kenya Red Cross put its branches in West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Bungoma (Mt. Elgon sub-county branch) Counties on alert. The Kenya Red Cross was incorporated in the National taskforce on MVD convened by the MoH. The Task force consisted of MoH, WHO, CDC, UNICEF and KRCS.

The task force’s main role was to provide support in the preparedness and response to the outbreak. One suspected case with two contacts was identified in Trans Nzoia County. The MoH took the specimen from the suspect case and the specimen was transported in the Kenya Red Cross E plus Ambulance to the Kemri Labs in Nairobi. The sample was confirmed negative, but monitoring was critical within the 21-day incubation period of the virus. National level and county level task force meetings were conducted as heightened surveillance, community sensitization/awareness campaigns and contact tracing were being carried out in the said counties.

