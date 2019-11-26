Kenya - Landslides update (Kenya Meteorological Department, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)
Heavy rain has been affecting western Kenya, triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
Media report, as of 26 November, at least 52 fatalities after major landslides occurred on 24 November in Tapach, Weiwei and Batei Wards Villages (West Pokot County). Around 45 people are reportedly still missing.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast across the country.