Kenya Key Message Update, May 2018

Record-high rainfall generally improving outcomes despite flooding impacts

Key Messages

By early May, rainfall countrywide reached or exceeded total March to May seasonal averages, with some areas exceeding the historical record by more than 250 millimeters. Flooding was particularly severe in Tana River, Turkana, Kisumu, Mandera, and Kilifi, where major rivers overflowed and displaced more than 200,000 people. Some households have not received adequate food assistance and are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes as they lost their farms and large numbers of livestock, destroying their main livelihoods. FEWS NET is closely monitoring highly populated flood-prone southwestern areas, with above-average rainfall forecast through June.

In marginal agricultural areas, despite the flooding impacts, including several thousand hectares of cropland, the rains have been largely beneficial, driving crop development and mitigating Fall Armyworm infestations. Casual labor opportunities continue to provide income for needed market purchases ahead of the June harvest. Despite improved food access, the majority of poor households continued to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes.

In the pastoral areas, with significant regeneration of rangeland resources, livestock body conditions have further improved, leading to above-average livestock prices. With better milk access at the household level and improved terms of trade, except in Garissa and Turkana where above-normal maize prices have constrained household purchasing power, more households are able to move to Stressed (IPC Phase 2). However, a number of poor households are still experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in Tana River, Garissa, Turkana, Isiolo, and Kajiado.