Kenya: IPC Food Security & Nutrition Snapshot AFI: July 2021 - January 2022; AMN: July - November 2021

Overview

The IPC Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Long Rains analysis of the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties of Kenya was conducted between July and August 2021. It covered the 23 counties that make up Kenya’s ASAL region, and whose population is generally the most food insecure given their high levels of poverty, high vulnerability to shocks and hazards, and the aridity and rainfall variability of the areas. The area covers approximately 88 percent of Kenya’s landmass, and for the purposes of the analysis is classified into various livelihood zones grouped into five clusters; Pastoral North-West, comprising of Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit; Pastoral North-East, comprising of Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Tana River and Mandera; South-East Marginal Agriculture, comprising of Kitui, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, and Meru; Coastal Marginal Agriculture, comprising of Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta and Lamu; and the Agropastoral cluster of Baringo, Narok, Kajiado, West Pokot, Laikipia and the northern part of Nyeri county (Kieni sub-county). The main livelihood activities in these clusters are Pastoralism, Agro-pastoralism, Mixed Farming, Marginal Mixed Farming and some Irrigated Cropping