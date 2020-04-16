Kenya: IPC acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition analysis (February 2020 – July 2020)

Food security improves across the ASALs counties due to good seasonal performance of the rains

How acute, how many and when:

In the analysis period of February 2020, 1.3 million people (9 % of the population analyzed) are estimated to have faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food Insecurity, of which 296,500 people faced Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity in Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu and Wajir; 1,022,500 people are faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) mainly in 19 counties out of the 23. In the projection period of April-July 2020, 980,000 people (6% of the population analyzed) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 112,500 people in the counties of Kwale, Turkana and Marsabit estimated to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

Where and who:

The most acute food insecurity conditions were observed in the flood-affected counties that led to overspread damage and loss of livelihoods in Meru, Taita Taveta as well as West Pokot where there were reported loss of lives and population displacement resulting from heavy storms and landslides. This was due to prolonged and above average rainfall during October-December rains. Livestock disease outbreaks were widespread in Baringo, Embu, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kitui, Meru, Narok, Taita, Samburu, Tana River and Wajir that slightly reduced livestock production. The invasion of desert locust in December 2019 affected crops, pasture and browse in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Kitui, Tana River, Kajiado, Makueni, Baringo, Turkana, Embu, Tharaka Nithi,

Samburu, Makueni, and Meru. The impact of the damage of desert locusts on livelihoods was minimal and localized in the current analysis as most of the planted crops were at maturity stage or harvested.