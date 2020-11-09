Kenya: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis Urban August – December 2020 Issued in November 2020

KENYA - URBAN

HIGH LEVELS OF ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY PERSIST IN THE INFORMAL SETTLEMENTS, DUE TO DIMINISHED LABOUR OPPORTUNITY AND COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS MEASURES.

OVERVIEW

It is estimated that approximately 1,071,000 people, representing 43% of the analysed population, were facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between August and September 2020. Approximately 267,000 people were in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), with the Mukuru, Dandora and Kawangware informal settlements in Nairobi County having the highest number of people in this phase: 127,000 people in total. Those facing a Crisis situation (IPC Phase 3) are approximately 803,000 people, with the highest numbers in the Nairobi informal settlements, compared with Mombasa and Kisumu. Although there are people classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), all the informal settlements analysed in the three cities are classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

In the projection period of October to December 2020, 1,031,000 people will likely face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Of these, 234,000 people across all the analysed informal settlements in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu will continue facing an Emergency situation (IPC Phase 4). The reduction during the projected period is based on the assumption that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, specifically an extension of the start of curfew hours from 21:00 to 23:00 and the reopening of restaurants and bars. The ease of restrictions is expected to increase working hours and job opportunities as the economy slowly reopens. However, if COVID-19 cases will continue to increase beyond the 5% threshold and the restrictions are reintroduced, the projected numbers will likely increase due to lost income- earning opportunities.