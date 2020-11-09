Kenya: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis Asal August – December 2020 Issued in November 2020

KENYA - ASAL FOOD SECURITY AND NUTRITION SITUATION GENERALLY IMPROVED IN ARID AND SEMI-ARID LAND (ASAL) AREAS OWING TO A GOOD LONG RAINS SEASON.

OVERVIEW

In the analysis period of August to September 2020, about 739,000 people in the arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) areas of Kenya were facing high-levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Approximately 43,000 people were in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), mainly from Mandera County, with the rest in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Compared to the same period last year, there is a 13% reduction in the proportion of the population facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). The decline in numbers is attributed to the further improvement in the food security situation owing to two consecutive seasons of good performance during the October – December 2019 short rains season and the March-May 2020 long rains season.

In the projection period of October to December 2020, 852,000 people (6% of the population analysed) will likely face high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with 103,000 people in the counties of Isiolo, Mandera and Turkana classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

Overall, an estimated 531,000 cases of children aged 6-59 months and 98,400 cases of pregnant and lactating women require treatment for acute malnutrition.