Kenya: Government of Japan and UN Women mark a new project to enhance women’s resilience

Introduction

The Government of Japan has marked an initial step in a new Japanese grant aid project to enhance the resilience of women in refugee camps and hosting communities in Kenya through UN Women.

H.E. Mr. HORIE Ryoichi, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya and Ms. Anna Mutavati,

Kenya Country Director for UN Women signed an Exchange of Notes (E/N) for “The Project for Enhancing Women’s Resilience in Refugee Camps and Host Communities” with about Ksh 506 million in a ceremony held at the Embassy of Japan in Nairobi on 10th February 2021.

Overview

Kenya Country Director for UN Women. This project is to offer support to the women and girls living in refugee camps or the adjacent host communities, who have faced unique and gender specific challenges. This project aims to raise an awareness of the underestimated status of those women and girls through advocacy campaigns. It targets at several different groups including community leaders and male groups. This project is to be implemented in partnership with various actors including the Government of Kenya, County Governments of Turkana and Garissa, UN sister agencies, as well as Japanese NGOs and companies. Through financing this project, the Government of Japan affirms its support for building resilience and strengthening self-reliance for both local communities and refugee communities in Kenya. This project will be a part of Japan’s long-lasting efforts in addressing gender equality and women empowerment issues.

Quote

Seventy-seven percent of registered refugees and asylum-seekers here in Kenya are women and children. This is one of the most vulnerable groups in the world which have faced immense difficulties such as sexual and gender-based crimes; dropout from schools; and limited livelihood choices. I think it is imperative to support them in building resilience and having a better life which these women and girls so well deserve. – Japanese Ambassador, Mr. HORIE Ryoichi addressing a speech in the signing ceremony on 10th February 2021.

Participants to the ceremony

H.E. Mr. HORIE Ryoichi, Ambassador of Japan to Kenya

Prof. Magaret Kobia, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service and Gender

Ms. Anna Mutavadi, Country Director of UN Women Kenya

Mr. Kodek Makori, Ag Commissioner, Refugee Affairs Secretariat, Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

