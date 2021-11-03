Kenya Food Security Outlook Update, October 2021 to May 2022

Below-average short rains drive food insecurity across pastoral regions

KEY MESSAGES

Based on rainfall estimates through October, the delayed start of October-December short rains is likely to place October 2021and be among the driest on record in eastern Kenya. Based on the poor start of season, the short length of the season, and median rainfall in analog years, cumulative rainfall is likely to be less than 60 percent of average in northern and eastern Kenya, and 60-75 percent of average in central Kenya. Additionally, based on global forecasts using historical analogs of La Nina and those with a transition from La Nina to ENSO neutral, there is an elevated likelihood that the March-May 2022 long rains in northern and eastern Kenya will be below average. However, there is uncertainty given the long-range nature of the forecast.

In the pastoral areas, declining forage and water resources continue to intensify atypical livestock migration as herders search for better rangeland resources. Increased trekking distances to water and poor pasture conditions are resulting in declining livestock body conditions and increased reports of resource-based conflicts. Pastoral households are reporting below-average milk production and consumption, impacting household access to income and food. Additionally, high staple food prices are constraining household purchasing power. Overall, widespread Crisis (IPC Phase 3) area-level outcomes are expected to persist through May 2022.

As household food stocks dwindle in the marginal agricultural areas, the late onset of the short rains has delayed land preparation and planting and reduced household access to income from agricultural labor. The anticipated poor harvest will likely increase household reliance on market purchases to fill food gaps through the scenario period. Poor households are likely to increase their reliance on casual labor, petty trade, and the sale of firewood/charcoal to earn income, but increased competition and high staple food prices will likely limit household purchasing power. Overall, most households are expected to be able to afford their food needs, but not their non-food needs, and are Stressed (IPC Phase 2), with the most vulnerable households likely in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

As of October 26, around 5.08 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Around 3.1 percent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated, while 7.5 percent of the adult population has been partially vaccinated. Across Kenya, the government's lifting of the 10pm to 4am curfew on October 20 is expected to increase economic activity, particularly for bars, restaurants, nightclubs, and public service vehicles. This is expected to increase economic activity and improve income and food access, especially for the urban poor. More urban poor households are expected to improve to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) during the scenario period.