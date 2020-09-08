Kenya Food Security Outlook Update August 2020

Consecutive above-average rainy seasons drive improved food security outcomes

KEY MESSAGES

According to the Kenya Food Security Group (KFFSG) 2020 long rains assessment, widespread Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are ongoing. Although desert locusts and floods caused crop and livestock losses, the above-average March-May long rains led to favorable harvests in most marginal agricultural areas as well as above-average livestock sale values and average milk productivity, resulting in a decline in the population in need relative to the preceding 2019 short rains assessment. FEWS NET similarly anticipates widespread area-level Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes, but Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in the Tana Riverine and Mandera Riverine Livelihood zones.

On August 26, the national curfew and closure of bars and nightclubs were extended for another 30 days, though the closing hour was extended by one hour to 8:00 pm for restaurants. An urban assessment in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu found that 29 percent of respondents in Nairobi and approximately 40-45 percent of respondents in Mombasa and Kisumu reported having not worked in the last seven days. The lack of income-earning opportunities is limiting household food access. Most households reported engaging in coping strategies indicative of Crisis (IPC Phase 3). ￼￼￼