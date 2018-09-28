Kenya Food Security Outlook, September 2018

Food security improvements driven by above-average long rains and low staple food prices

KEY MESSAGES

Countrywide, the historically above-average 2018 March to May long rains have continued to drive food security improvements. The marginal areas are currently supported by available harvests and are in Minimal (IPC Phase 1), and food availability will increase even further, beginning in October, with harvesting from the high and medium-producing areas.

Despite significantly improved livestock productivity and above-average terms-of-trade in pastoral areas, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected to persist through January 2019.

With an average to above-average forecast for the October to December short rains, livelihood recovery from the 2016/17 drought is expected to continue in pastoral areas. Improved rangeland resources are expected to sustain above-average livestock body conditions, increasing household income. In the marginal areas, despite a mixed long rains crop performance, above-average household food stocks across the zone and below-average staple food prices are supporting household food access.

However, parts of Makueni and Lamu and households in Embu (Mbeere) are likely to face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes through January 2019 due to below-average production.