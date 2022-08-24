Kenya Food Security Outlook, June 2022 to January 2023

Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes will likely persist in the absence of a scale-up of food assistance

Key Messages

The March to May long rains marked the fourth below-average season across most of eastern Kenya. The continuous decline in livestock productivity and crop production is resulting in below-average food availability. Livestock deaths due to the drought and crop failure continue to constrain household food availability and income, driving Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes in the pastoral areas and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in the marginal agricultural areas.

In May, the Kenya Food Security Steering Group (KFSSG) conducted an IPC acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition projection update for May and June 2022, determining that 4.1 million Kenyans in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) are acutely food insecure. This estimate is around 32 percent higher than the initial projection from the Short Rains IPC assessment in February 2022. The acute malnutrition analysis reported that about 942,500 children under five years old and 134,270 pregnant and lactating mothers are acutely malnourished and likely require treatment. The rise in acute malnutrition is likely driven by increasing food insecurity, along with reduced milk consumption, increased morbidity, and poor child-care practices.

Provisional data results for the Long Rains IPC suggest that severe deterioration in food consumption and acute malnutrition is occurring, following the below-average March to May long rains. Outcomes are likely to worsen to increasingly severe levels by July, despite plans for some food aid distributions. This trend, coupled with the forecast of a historic, fifth consecutive poor rainfall season in late 2022, raises concerns for a Risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) across northern pastoral Kenya. As analyses of the new data are still ongoing, FEWS NET is still assessing whether there is a credible alternative scenario in which a Famine (IPC Phase 5) could occur in Kenya. Analysis addressing this question will be provided in the August FSOU.

High staple food prices are constraining household purchasing power and food access in both urban and rural areas. Staple food prices currently range from 22 to 63 percent above average for maize and 12 to 44 percent above average for beans. High prices are driven by below-average production in 2021/2022, expected below-average production for 2022/2023, high market demand due to low household stocks, high inflation, and bottlenecks at the Kenya-Tanzania border following the enforcement of Tanzania’s export permits. On July 18, the Ministry of Agriculture provided a 60 percent subsidy to a two-kilogram maize flour packet, lowering the price from 250 KES to 100 KES through August 15.

Across the marginal agricultural areas, the below-average and poorly distributed long rains resulted in below-average planted acreage and moisture stress, with crop failure observed in Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kitui, Tharaka, and Embu (Mbeere). The reduced cropping activities are resulting in below-average food availability and income from crop sales and casual wage labor opportunities, driving Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes across the marginal areas, with area-level Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes in Kitui, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru North.