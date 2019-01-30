Kenya: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - January 29, 2019

Situation

The food security situation in Kenya will likely deteriorate gradually from February to May as Stressed (IPC 2) acute food insecurity becomes widespread due to the below-average October-to-December short rains, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.*

The impacts of the poor short rains season are mitigated partly by surplus food stocks from the above-average 2018 long rains harvest, which are sustaining food access for poor households, and the re-planting of short rains crops in December, which is keeping agricultural labor demand high and generating income opportunities.

While favorable livestock prices and above-average milk production are sustaining Stressed outcomes for many pastoral households, the deterioration in pasture and water conditions will likely drive abnormal livestock migration patterns and increase conflict over resources in the coming months, causing some households in Garissa, Samburu, Turkana and Wajir to experience Crisis (IPC 3) acute food insecurity.