Kenya: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - January 29, 2019
Situation
The food security situation in Kenya will likely deteriorate gradually from February to May as Stressed (IPC 2) acute food insecurity becomes widespread due to the below-average October-to-December short rains, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.*
The impacts of the poor short rains season are mitigated partly by surplus food stocks from the above-average 2018 long rains harvest, which are sustaining food access for poor households, and the re-planting of short rains crops in December, which is keeping agricultural labor demand high and generating income opportunities.
While favorable livestock prices and above-average milk production are sustaining Stressed outcomes for many pastoral households, the deterioration in pasture and water conditions will likely drive abnormal livestock migration patterns and increase conflict over resources in the coming months, causing some households in Garissa, Samburu, Turkana and Wajir to experience Crisis (IPC 3) acute food insecurity.
Kenya hosts approximately 470,000 refugees, according to the UN. As of November 2018, Kenya hosted nearly 257,000 Somali and 115,000 South Sudanese refugees, fleeing conflict and food insecurity in their home countries. While the number of Somali refugees has decreased by approximately 70,000 since 2016 due to repatriations, the number of South Sudanese has increased as insecurity worsens in South Sudan.
*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).