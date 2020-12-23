Kenya + 6 more
Kenya: Flow Monitoring Dashboard (November 2020)
OVERVIEW AND TRENDS
This dashboard provides an analysis of trends in population mobility observed at four (4) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at official border points along the Kenya-Uganda border (at Malaba and Busia) as well as the Kenyan border with the United Republic of Tanzania (at Namanga and Lunga Lunga). A total of 5,049 were observed during the month of November 2020. This represents a 2% decrease in daily average movement in comparison with October 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS
Movement:
A large majority of the travellers monitored (74%) were between years 18-49 age bracket. The 30-39 age group recorded the highest movement accounting for 29 per cent of the totalcount. More than half of the travellers came by bus (51%) while 23 per cent used a taxi or own car.
Reason for moving:
Most of the movements were motivated by economic reasons (28%) or family related-reasons (26%). Those returning to their habitual residence accounted for 23 per cent compared to the 10 per cent recorded in October. Another 5 per cent reported moving to seek health care, while 3 per cent were looking for education opportunities.
Flow Monitoring Points:
39 per cent of the tot al movements wer e observ ed in Lunga Lunga, Busia recor ded 31 per cent, Namanga 17 per cent while Malaba recor ded 14 per cent.
Refugees:
Less than 1 per cent of those tracked mentioned to have registered as refugees.
COVID-19 awareness:
92 per cent of those in transit were aware of the COVID-19 protection measures and signs.
