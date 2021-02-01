Kenya: Flow Monitoring Dashboard (December 2020)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This dashboard provides an analysis of trends in population mobility observed at four (4) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at official border points along the Kenya-Uganda border (at Malaba and Busia) as well as the Kenyan border with the United Republic of Tanzania (at Namanga and Lunga Lunga). A total of 4,943 were observed during the month of December 2020. This represents a 25% decrease in daily average movement in comparison with November 2020.