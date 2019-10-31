Kenya - Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Kenya Meteorological Department, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2019)

The rainy season has brought floods, flash floods and landslides since eary October, leading to casualties and damage.

43,000 people have been affected in Wajir County (north-east Kenya) and the number of flood-related deaths has increased to 29. Approximately 36,000 people have been displaced, more than 101,000 affected, 52 schools and 14 facilities are inaccessible. Roads are flooded and two bridges damaged, including the main bridge linking Tanzania and Kenya.

National authorities, the Kenyan Red Cross Society and NGOs are assessing the affected areas and distributing food and non-food items and water, sanitation and hygiene provisions.