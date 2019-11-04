Kenya Floods Situational Update: Tana River, Marsabit & Mandera Counties (October 31, 2019)

FLOODS BACKGROUND

A strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomenon in the western Indian Ocean has resulted in increased rainfall across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. It is already leading to heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides, causing loss of life, displacement, and damage to property and livelihoods. This situation is predicted to intensify through November and December according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts.

In Kenya, heavy rain has affected large areas over the last weeks, causing flash flooding and landslides. The northern and north-eastern counties are most affected; as of 29 October, at least 21 people have died, thousands have been displaced, and houses, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged according to the Kenya Red Cross Society.