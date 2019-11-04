04 Nov 2019

Kenya Floods Situational Update: Tana River, Marsabit & Mandera Counties (October 31, 2019)

Infographic
from Concern Worldwide, European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, ACTED, Oxfam, PACIDA
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.53 MB)

FLOODS BACKGROUND

A strong positive Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomenon in the western Indian Ocean has resulted in increased rainfall across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. It is already leading to heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides, causing loss of life, displacement, and damage to property and livelihoods. This situation is predicted to intensify through November and December according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts.

In Kenya, heavy rain has affected large areas over the last weeks, causing flash flooding and landslides. The northern and north-eastern counties are most affected; as of 29 October, at least 21 people have died, thousands have been displaced, and houses, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged according to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.