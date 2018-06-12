Kenya Floods Response Update – 8 June 2018, Flash Update

Humanitarian Situation and Needs

As of 7 June, 800,000 people have been affected, including 291,171 people displaced and 186 people killed due to heavy rains that continue in parts of the country (Kenya Red Cross Society - KRCS).

The displaced are living in camps and host communities as the flood waters water have not receded. They are in several parts of the country.

Rapid assessments by UNICEF and partners in Tana River county found that 11 of the 25 health facilities remain inaccessible. In Madogo sub-county over 70 people with diarrheal diseases/cholera stretched healthcare provision due to insufficient beds and medical staff. UNICEF and KRCS dispatched technical staff to support partners to speed up the response.

In Nyando, Nyakach Kisumu East, Kisumu West and Muhoroni counties, an assessment found that an estimated 7,535 people were displaced. Communities reported high incidence of diarrheal diseases.

In Baringo South, 1,302 displaced families lack access to food and clean water. UNICEF lobbied the local leadership to address the issues observed during the assessment mission.

According to the Ministry of Health, five people have been killed by Rift Valley Fever and ten other cases have been reported. Counties have been placed in high alert especially in Kitui, Wajir, Kajiado and Marsabit counties which have reported a high number of animal deaths and abortions. Eight counties continue reporting active cholera outbreaks. In the past week, 42 cases of cholera were reported in Dadaab refugee camps and 11 cases in the Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC) of Kakuma refugee camp.

The Kainuk bridge to Lodwar, Turkana county has been repaired and continues to serve as a critical humanitarian supply route. Access to vulnerable groups in the North and Eastern regions (Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Garissa, Turkana, Wajir, and Isiolo) remains constrained due to damaged roads.