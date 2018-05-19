Kenya Floods Response Update – 19 May 2018, Flash Update

Humanitarian situation and needs

• 332,000 people have been displaced and 183 people killed due to extended floods across the country, according to the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC).

• Rains in Kenya have been four times above the normal average for the season. While end-May normally marks the end of the Long Rains Season, Kenya meteorological department warns that rainfalls may continue in parts of the country till August 2018. Riverine and flash floods are likely to worsen in the coming weeks.

• The most-affected counties are Garissa (including Dadaab Refugee Camps), Tana River, Wajir, Turkana (including Kakuma refugee camps and Kalobeyei settlement), Mandera, Kilifi, Homabay, Siaya, Kisumu, Busia, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Nakuru, Kitui, Nandi, Makueni, Narok, Marsabit, Kajiado and Isiolo.

• A high alert was issued by the government warning families living in downstream plains of hydro power dam Masinga (Meru, Garissa, TanaRiver) to move to higher ground as water will be released. In other part of the country, reservoirs are full and have started overflowing following heavy rains.

• 145 children have been registered in Nakuru camp following the Solai dam break disaster of last week. The Camp will be closed on Saturday as it is located in Solai Boys boarding school. Durable solutions are being sought for the orphaned children.

• Almost a week after schools re-opened in May, 15 counties have reported disruptions to education. Provisional results from the mobile SMS survey (11,370 schools targeted) indicated that 6,612 schools reported damages to their Teaching & Learning Materials (TLMs) affecting learning for over 2 million children; 3,272 schools reported having no access to safe drinking water exposing about 1.4m children to waterborne diseases; 739 schools are temporarily closed, affecting learning for about 332,000 children; and 329 schools hosting floods displaced persons affecting normal learning for about 148,000 children.

• Of the approximately 127,370 children displaced by the floods, it is estimated that about 14,600 children (55 per cent girls) will require child-centred support to ensure their safety and psychosocial well-being. These are children whose families have been displaced, and have lost household items due to the floods and will require support with non-food items such as clothes, hygiene kits, household materials and Psychosocial First Aid (PFA) and Psychosocial Support (PSS).

• The Ministry of Health has warned counties to be on high alert for disease outbreaks in view of the ongoing rains, flooding and gaps in sanitation. The diseases include cholera, malaria, dengue, chikungunya and rift valley fever amongst others. NGO partners recommend enhanced hygiene promotion activities in the camps to reduce high risk hygiene practices and promote appropriate use and maintenance of sanitation facilities in the camp.

• Government and partners have rescued people trapped in floods areas, providing water, food and essential medicines and restoring water systems and sanitation.

• Government and partners are undertaking enhanced assessment missions in the 10 most affected counties to have a detailed and consistent overview of the impact of the floods.