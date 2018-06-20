Kenya Floods Response Update – 15 June 2018, Flash Update

Humanitarian Situation and Needs

291,171 people have been displaced by floods since beginning of the long rains and many have now started to return home despite their homes being waterlogged and at the risk of disease outbreaks. 108 camps still exist across Tana River county. The Meteorological department continues to issue high alerts for heavy rainfall in Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gichu, Bungoma, Baringgo, Nakuru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a and Nyeri.

The Long Rains improved the food security outlook for the country but new threats of locust and fall army worm infestations compromise the situation. Marsabit, Isiolo and Turkana counties are the worst hit with over 494,210 acres covered by locusts.

The repair of school infrastructure that was damaged during the floods is very slow. Local partners in floodaffected counties are reporting that pupils are having difficulty accessing adequate sanitation facilities.

17 counties in Kenya have been placed on high alert for Rift Valley Fever which broke out in Wajir, with 19 cases and six people reported dead. This outbreak is one of the consequences of high level of rainfall and floods in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands. Medical and veterinary workers are working to determine the extent of the epidemic and institute localized control measures. Laboratory testing material, isolation and protective material have been sent in Wajir for the response by the government. Kitui, Wajir, Kajiado and Marsabit counties are reporting a high death rate and miscarriages among animals. Reporting and investigations are hampered by logistical constraints such as road access to the affected areas.

Ten counties countrywide are reporting active cholera outbreaks (Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet). The Tana River county, Department of Water shared preliminary findings of 13 water samples taken from surface water (hand dug along the shores of seasonal tributaries of River Tana). All sites tested showed a positive result for coliform. UNICEF and partners visited camps and villages along the Tana River. Residents reported that water pumping from treatment works by the local water service provider is erratic; this is a key factor making households dig the river bed to find water for domestic consumption. Cholera is also present in Dadaab and Kakuma/Kalobeyei refugee camps and settlement. The main risk factor is contaminated water collected from the nearby open water pans around which open defecation is practiced.