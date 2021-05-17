Kenya
Kenya - Floods (Meteo Kenya, Kenya Red Cross, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2021)
- On 13-14 May, heavy rain has been reported across western and southern Kenya, including Nairobi Capital City, triggering floods that have resulted in four casualties. The Kenya Red Cross reports that more than 400 houses have been destroyed due to floods in informal settlements in Nairobi.
- About 6,800 families have been displaced after houses have been reportedly flooded. On 13 May, River Endau and River Kipsangui (in western Kenya) broke their banks, causing floodwaters which damage several settlements.
- In addition, several thousand households have been displaced and thousands acres of productive land has been destroyed in Tana River, Kisumu, Busia, Homabay, Migori and Baringo Counties. DG ECHO is supporting the provision of assistance to the affected households through the Kenya Red Cross.