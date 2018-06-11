Kenya Floods (MDRKE043) - Operations update no. 1

Summary:

Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) is currently working on a revision of the Emergency Appeal following updated information from detailed assessments conducted by the NS on extent of damage and needs of the affected beneficiaries.

KRCS will use the revision to align the response plan taking into consideration changes in needs, activities that are covered through bi-lateral support received from other partners and donors.

The Emergency appeal is 10% funded, the IFRC appeals for more funding to enable the Kenya Red Cross to meet the needs of the floods affected population. The IFRC thanks the Canadian, Japanese, American, Netherlands and Swedish Red Cross for the financial contribution to the response.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Kenya Meteorological Department’s in February 2018 forecasts indicated that in April Kenya would have near-normal to above normal rainfall in North-western, Western, Central Rift Valley, Northern Kenya (Marsabit area), Central and South-eastern Kenya. The predictions indicated that most parts of North-western, Western, Coastal strip, Central Rift Valley and Central Kenya would likely experience slightly enhanced rainfall in May while the entire eastern sector of the country would experience depressed rainfall. The March-April-May rainfall started mid of April 2018 and were occasioned by heavy downpour in Western and Nyanza regions affecting Busia, Kisumu and Homabay Counties; South Rift region affecting Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado Counties; North Rift region affecting Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, West Pokot Counties; North Eastern region affecting Mandera, Garissa, Wajir Counties; Upper Eastern region affecting Samburu, Marsabit and Isiolo counties; Central region affecting Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga counties and Coast region affecting Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River, Taita/Taveta counties.

The heavy rains resulted in water levels in seven Folks Dams spilling causing further flooding due to spillages. The most impact was linked to Solai Dam in Nakuru which washed away causing 283 households to be displaced and 47 deaths. The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) dams of Kiambere, Gitaru, Kamburu, Kindaruma and Masinga dams begun to spill on the 17 May 2018 resulting into further flooding in parts of Garissa, Tana River and Kitui counties.

At least 97 people were injured and186 people lost their lives (exclusive of deaths related to disease outbreaks) because of floods-related incidents. The flooding also caused significant damage to infrastructure, sections of roads were cut off, paralyzing transport in Wajir, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Lamu and Garissa Counties. Populations in Kisumu (Nyando and Muhoroni), Tana River, Isiolo and Marsabit were cut off from access to health services with more than 42 Health facilities in these areas rendered inaccessible.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Disease Outbreak situation report released on 21 May, 2018, there is active cholera outbreak that has so far affected 18 counties since January 2018 with active transmission in eight counties including Garissa, Meru, Turkana, West Pokot, Isiolo, Nairobi, Kiambu and Elgeyo Marakwet. The Weekly surveillance reports from the MOH indicate that there is ongoing transmission of Dengue fever and Chikungunya in the North Eastern and Coastal Counties with an increased likelihood of upsurges due to the flooding experienced in these areas. There are also relatively high numbers of malaria cases in the flood prone counties in the malaria low endemic and epidemic prone areas. The affected counties also still struggle with relatively high levels of malnutrition amongst the children under-five years, pregnant and lactating mothers as access to food has been interrupted. It is worth noting that the country has active measles transmission which could be exacerbated with the compromised immunity among under-fives due to under-nutrition. Counties that have been cut off such as Wajir and Mandera are experiencing serious challenges with access to essential commodities and supplies like drugs and related pharmaceutical supplies, nutrition commodities food and other essentials.

Access to markets in Garissa, Wajir and Tana River counties is still disrupted due to infrastructural damage caused by the floods. Some of the affected population are at a risk of food shortage as they continue to survive on diminishing stocks. At least 68,780 acres of farmland is submerged in water, destroying crops within the same counties that had been affected by drought. Incidences of landslides have also been reported in a number of Counties including Nandi and Murang’a Counties. Water supply and irrigation infrastructure was extensively damaged in Coast province (specifically the major Baricho Water supply), Makueni County (specifically Wote Town Water Supply), Nakuru County (specifically Solai Dam), Garissa County, Tana River County & Isiolo County cutting affecting water supply. irrigation systems were also damaged in Garissa, Tana River, Kibwezi, and Makueni Counties.

To date, the floods have affected 40 counties in the country and have left 50,221 households displaced, a 52% increase from the initial appeal. KRCS teams continue with interventions in the affected counties as has been detailed in the various sections.