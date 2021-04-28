Kenya - Floods (IFRC, Kenya Red Cross, FloodList, Meteo Kenya) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2021)

The "Long Rains" season is currently affecting parts of Kenya, causing flooding across Tana River, Busia, Kisumu, Garissa and Marsabit Counties, as reported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). At least two fatalities have occurred and up to 25,958 people (4,493 households) have been displaced. In addition, about 1,308 ha of land with crops have been destroyed in the Tana River basin. In the past recent days, Kenya Red Cross reports that heavy rain caused flooding across Migori County (south-western Kenya), resulting in at least 200 households affected in the Kakelo Kakoth sub-location. On 28-29 April, moderate to locally heavy rain is expected over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County).