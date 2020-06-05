Kenya: Floods - Emergency (Revised) Appeal n° MDRKE045

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 5 Million Swiss francs (increased from 2.5 million Swiss francs), which reflects the overall operational needs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) to deliver assistance and support to 300,000 affected people (increased from 150,000 people) for 9 remaining months out of 12 (initial timeframe), with a focus on the following areas : Shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); protection, gender and inclusion (PGI); and National Society capacity strengthening.

The Emergency Appeal funding level, as of 02 June 2020, was around 1.154 million Swiss francs, which represents 54% of the required budget. The amount spent up to date is around 90% of the total amount received. This revised Appeal results in a funding gap of 3.6 million Swiss francs based on an increased number of people to be assisted, an increase in livelihoods activities and an extension of the geographic coverage.

Currently Kenya has been affected by multiple disasters and crisis flooding, locust infestation and COVID 19 pandemic simultaneously. Operating in this exceptional humanitarian context, KRCS recognizes interrelationship of risk, vulnerabilities and impacts of these emergencies and it endeavours to create strategies in humanitarian response. Hence, this revised Emergency Appeal will integrate lessons learnt from other ongoing humanitarian response operations specifically COVID-19 and Locusts to enhance effectiveness, efficiency and appropriateness of response. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.