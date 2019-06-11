Kenya: Floods Emergency Plan of Action Operation - n° MDRKE043 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

February 2018: The Meteorological Department forecasts normal to above normal rainfall starting from March 2018.

This is followed by heavy rainfall that results in displacement of thousands of families from their homes.

April 2018: The Kenya Red Cross Society conducted rapid assessments and started to deliver non-food items to affected households.

May 2018: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 4,746,755 Swiss francs for 150,000 people for 6 months (including a DREF loan of 480,000 Swiss francs)

June 2018: operations update 1 published detailing progress and announcing the impending revision of the Appeal

September 2018: Emergency Appeal is revised to CHF 9,186,000 to support 321,630 people, following a significant increase in the number of people affected by floods. The revision also extends the implementation timeframe to 31 December 2018.

December 2018: KRCS requested for an extension of the timeframe for implementation of the EPOA to February 28, 2019. This was to enable the completion of the activities under the floods operations including health and nutrition outreaches, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion, and shelter reconstruction. A significant number of affected people are still in need of support mainly in areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene as well as basic health and thus through the extension KRCS continued to support those still in need.

KRCS received up to CHF 1,449,814 through the Emergency Appeal and spent 100% of the received funding. In addition, the KRCS has mobilized approximately CHF 4.7 Million through OFDA, ECHO and DFID. Thus, the report reflects the achievments of both multilateral and bilateral contributions.

In addition, KRCS received bilateral support from partners including from the Government of Kenya, British RC, Finnish RC, USAID/OFDA, Chinese Government, Korean Government, private sector companies, and from the general public.