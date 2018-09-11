Kenya: Floods Emergency appeal revision - n° MDRKE043
This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 9.2 million Swiss francs increased from 4.8 million Swiss francs, which reflects the overall operational plan of the Kenya Red Cross Society. The revised Appeal is focusing on shelter and settlement, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender and inclusion as well as food security and livelihoods, targeting 321,630 people or 53,605 families. The operation has been scaled up to assist an increased number of people within an extended timeframe, and an enlarged geographic scope. This is based on detailed assessments and gap analysis carried out during the implementation of the operation. These assessments report a higher number of displaced and affected population and a wider area impacted by the floods resulting in increased needs.
The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date
- February 2018: The Meteorological Department forecasts normal to above normal rainfall beginning - - April April 2018: Western, Nyanza, North Rift, South Rift,
North Eastern, Upper Eastern, Central and Coast regions experience heavy downfall
- April 2018: The Kenya Red Cross Society conducted rapid assessments and started to deliver non-food items to affected households
- May 2018: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal for 4,746,755 Swiss francs for 150,000 people for 6 months (including a DREF loan of 480,000 Swiss francs)
- June 2018: operations update 1 published detailing progress and announcing the impending revision of the Appeal
- September 2018: Emergency Appeal is revised for 9.2 million Swiss francs for 321,630 people, to reflect the overall operational plan of the Kenya Red Cross Society. The revision also announces the timeframe extension to 31 December 2018.