Kenya: Floods Emergency appeal revision - n° MDRKE043

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 9.2 million Swiss francs increased from 4.8 million Swiss francs, which reflects the overall operational plan of the Kenya Red Cross Society. The revised Appeal is focusing on shelter and settlement, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender and inclusion as well as food security and livelihoods, targeting 321,630 people or 53,605 families. The operation has been scaled up to assist an increased number of people within an extended timeframe, and an enlarged geographic scope. This is based on detailed assessments and gap analysis carried out during the implementation of the operation. These assessments report a higher number of displaced and affected population and a wider area impacted by the floods resulting in increased needs.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date