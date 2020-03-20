Kenya: Floods - Emergency Appeal n° MDRKE045 Operation Update One

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Heavy rains were experienced in many parts of the Country following onset of the October-November-December (OND) 2019. As of November 2019, most parts of the country had received more than normal rainfall and this was in tandem with the Seasonal Climate Outlook Forecast in the region and the Kenya Metrological Forecast for Kenya in November 2019. The OND 2019 enhanced rains resulted into widespread flooding affecting 29 Counties in Kenya; Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Taita–Taveta of the Coastal region, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera of the North Eastern Kenya and Marsabit, Isiolo and Samburu of the Upper Eastern part of the Country. Other Counties include; Meru, Kirinyaga and Murang’a of the Mount Kenya area while Eastern part, Counties had; Kitui, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni being affected. The flooding did not spare Turkana, West Pokot, Trans-Nzoia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Narok, Kakamega, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay either and response operations were sustained in all the Counties mentioned by the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) response operation. The heaviest day’s rainfall amount received was for 22 November 2019 which had the greatest flooding impact in the Country with areas hardly hit being Northern parts, Western, Central and Coastal regions.

This resulted into landslides and mudslides in West Pokot County where lives and livelihoods were lost, destruction of shelters and general impairment of the wellbeing of the communities experienced. Specifically, Tarbach and Parwa in Pokot South bore the greatest brand of this devastating flooding impact and huge operations were mounted for the same by KRCS and other partners. So far, as at the time of reporting, 25 fatalities were recorded and 13 cases of missing persons filed with KRCS response team with emergency operation still ongoing for this particular area to date. In addition to the widespread impact on lives lost and destruction of critical livelihood support assets and shelter, communication and transportation between Kitale – Lodwar was significantly impacted negatively with the washing away of the Murun Bridge and dozens of community members and commuters were cut off from the rest of the World. Similarly, Garissa and Tana River Counties were affected in many parts as well following the bursting of banks of River Tana. This resulted into 15 people being marooned at Hadama location in Tana North Sub-county and KRCS response team registered 624 Households (HHs) cases of displacements and supported them with relief supplies. A total of 41,417 HHs (233,339 people) have been affected since onset of the October, November, December 2019 rains season which have continued into January and February 2020. In addition, 11,135 HHs have been displaced, 26,636 livestock deaths and 5051.5 acres of farmland destroyed. Following the floods effects, KRCS through The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) sought appeal support to save lives and safeguards livelihoods