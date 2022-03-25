Kenya: Floods - DREF Operation n° MDRKE047 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster According to Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD), rains had been ongoing since the onset of the March April May (MAM) rainy season. MAM rains were spread out to most parts of the country, with parts of Western Kenya receiving over 300mm of rain while Rift Valley, Central, and Southeastern Kenya received over 150mm. These rains were above what is normally received in MAM for Western parts of Rift Valley, Central and Southeastern Kenya. At the same time, parts of the North, where drought is currently evolving, received rainfall below normal. The rainfall effects were felt in counties that include Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Homabay, Baringo, Tan River, Taita Taveta, Nairobi, and Nakuru Counties. A general increase in river and lake water levels was also recorded, especially in western Kenya and the Coast region.

From the joint assessment by KRCS and other stakeholders in West Kenya, there were people reported to be still living in 9 camps as their shelter had been rendered inhabitable, several water sources and sanitation facilities had also been affected, and a reported increase in some illness in the submerged villages. The assessment established the need to do the following interventions in the area: Distribution of Emergency shelter kits, sensitization of community to move to higher grounds, cash and voucher assistance to support displaced families, rehabilitation of water points, and other health interventions. As per the reporting period, there are still have people in two camps one in Kisumu and another in Busia. The population in the rest of the camps has integrated with the community while others have settled in new areas.

Kenya Meteorological Department(KMD) released the weather review for March, April May(MAM), and June, July, and August (JJA) which showed that most parts of the Highlands, Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, North West, South Eastern Lowlands, the North Eastern and the Highlands East of the lift (including Nairobi county) received rainfall totaling up to 300mm. This is an above rainfall average in most of these areas, especially in West Kenya. The rest parts of the country especially in Northern Kenya received below-average rainfall which has resulted to continued effects of drought. During August most parts that had been receiving rainfall started to experience decreased rainfall which continued and resulted in the late onset of October, November, and December(OND) 2021.

The flooding period had a total of 29,000HHs (145,000 People) affected by floods. About 8,850 HH had been displaced across the 7 counties, a total of 4,752 acreages of agricultural land had been destroyed in 12 counties (Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, Migori, Tana River, Taita Taveta, Nairobi, Narok, Trans Nozia, Elgeyo Marakawet, Siaya, Isiolo, and Marsabit).

Floods are endemic in the lake region and an assessment was done during, the MAM rains season where it was established that families in the region were affected leading to loss of crops, houses, community facilities such as schools and health facilities, business premises, and interruption of livelihood activities due to destruction of infrastructure that included roads.