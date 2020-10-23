Kenya
Kenya - Floods (DG ECHO, KMD, GCRF, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 October 2020)
- Heavy rain affected western and northern Kenya and the Rift Valley during the past days, which corresponds to the beginning of the short rainy season, causing very high water level in several lakes (Turkana, Victoria, Baringo, Bogoria, Nakuru, and Naivasha) and triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
- Turkana County governor reports that, as of 23 October, more than 30,000 families living on the shores of Lake Turkana (northwestern Kenya) would be affected, 24,000 people have been displaced, and several damaged buildings across the Turkana County. In addition, over 7,000 people were reported affected across the Kenyan area of Lake Victoria (Bunyala County, southwestern Kenya).
- Over the next 24 hours, more rainfall is forecast over southwestern Kenya.