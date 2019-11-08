Kenya - Flood update (UN OCHA, Meteo Kenya, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2019)
Published on 08 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Ongoing heavy rain triggered floods and landslides across several parts of Kenya, resulting in 48 fatalities, following the UN OCHA's latest report.
- More than 144,000 people across 25 counties have been affected by severe weather events, including landslides and flash floods, while at least 17,000 people have been displaced. Severe damage to key infrastructure has isolated several areas, hampering humanitarian assistance.
- Shortages of food, drinking water, and medical supplies have resulted in an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas.
- The emergency response is ongoing. On 30 October, the European Commission provided €150,000 in humanitarian assistance for Kenya.
- Moderate to heavy rain will continue to affect most of the country over 8-10 November.