Kenya Drought Response Dashboard (August 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

The drought in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) continued to deepen, with malnutrition rising in many of the hardest-hit counties. Three out of ten sub-counties surveyed (Turkana North, Turkana South and Marsabit North Horr) in June and July had global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates nearly, or more than, twice the emergency threshold, while a further six had GAM rates above the emergency threshold. The deteriorating nutrition situation for women and children was mainly attributed to worsening food insecurity characterized by low milk availability (particularly due to livestock death), unfavourable terms of trade, increasing food prices and water stress.

Inflation has been driven by increased demand following four consecutive below average seasons, high demand associated with post-COVID-19 economic recovery globally, high production and marketing costs driven by the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global food prices, including high fuel and fertilizer prices.

At least 858,00 people in the ASAL region were reached with life-saving and life-sustaining assistance by some 89 humanitarian organizations from October 2021 to August 2022, in support of the Government-led response, including 817,000 in 2022 alone. Since the Kenya Drought Flash Appeal was launched in October 2021,

UN entities, international and national non-governmental organizations and the Kenya Red Cross Society have: assisted at least 728,000 people to access safe and clean drinking water, received sanitation and hygiene items, or reached with hygiene promotion (including 697,000 in 2022); reached 465,000 people with food and livelihood assistance (including 407,000 in 2022); provided nutrition services to more than 251,000 people, including children under age 5 and pregnant and lactating women (including 249,000 in 2022); assisted about 183,000 people through multi-purpose cash transfers (including 176,000 in 2022); and provided some 2,800 women and girls with gender-based violence-related services and 11,300 children with services to protect their safety, dignity and well-being.

However, as the drought worsens, more funding is urgently required to scale-up the humanitarian response in support of the Government-led relief effort. Only US$176 million out of the required $320 million under the revised Drought Flash Appeal (October 2021 – October 2022) had been received end of August, and one single donor—the United States of America—accounted for 86 per cent of the funding received. Three sectors—Education, Health and WASH—were less than 20 per cent funded, while national NGOs—which providing vital support and assistance in their own communities—had received just 5 per cent of the funding under the Flash Appeal.