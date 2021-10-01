Kenya
Kenya – Drought, Food Insecurity and Malnutrition in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) (DG ECHO, UN, national authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2021)
- In November 2021, an estimated 2.4 million people will be food insecure (IPC 3+) in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, ASAL, including over 360,000 people in IPC 4, due to the ongoing and cumulative drought and upcoming negative forecast for the next rain season. This is compounded with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, desert locust infestation and inter-communal conflict. Harvests, livestock and milk production have been significantly affected as many water sources have dried or are at 20-40% of capacity.
- Over 465,000 children under the age of 5 are acutely malnourished. Acute malnutrition is affecting between 15 % to 30% of children in at least eight counties. In addition, most ASAL areas have reported disease outbreaks.
- To respond to the drought, a UN Emergency Appeal was launched on 30 September targeting around 1.3 million people in 20 counties facing severe drought. For three months multi-sectorial response, USD 111 million are needed, out of a total budget of USD 139.5 million.