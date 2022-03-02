Kenya – Drought, food insecurity and malnutrition in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) (DG ECHO, United Nations, national authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2022)

3.1 million people are currently estimated to be food insecure (IPC 3+) in the ASAL counties, including over 360,000 people in IPC 4. The main cause is the ongoing and cumulative drought and negative forecast for the next short rain season, compounded by consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, pests and inter-communal conflict.

The number of people food insecure will continue to increase and is expected to reach at least 3.5 million people by May 2022 (25% more when compared to January 2022).

Global Acute Malnutrition surveys, conducted in January 2022, have also shown a 25% increase in caseload requiring targeted interventions, bringing the total number of children in need of assistance to over 800,000.

In addition, at least 103,000 pregnant and lactating women are in need of nutrition treatment. Water shortages and consumption of unsafe water are increasing the number of cases of upper respiratory tract infections, diarrhea and other diseases.