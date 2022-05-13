Kenya - Drought, food and nutrition insecurity (DG ECHO, Fewsnet, NDMA, media, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 May 2022)

4 to 5 million people are in need of humanitarian food assistance, as needs continuously outpace assistance and the impact of the March-April-May long rains onset in most of the Arid and Semi-Arid lands (ASALs) is not yet felt. 7 of the 23 ASALs counties remain in Alarm drought phase (including Marsabit where around 55% of the population is in IPC 3+), while 9 other counties are in Alert phase.

With rains less than 60% of average across most of Kenya, widespread livestock deaths, minimal livestock productivity, very low cropping levels, and sharp declines in purchasing power are creating large food consumption gaps and high levels of acute malnutrition. 875,596 children between 6 and 59 months are in need of nutrition assistance (an increase by 14% in the past months), including over 213,000 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition.