Kenya
Kenya: Drought Final Report - n° MDRKE044
Attachments
Summary
The Appeal received approximately CHF1,336, 599 from different partners both unilaterally and bilateral to contribute to the drought operation. This was approximately 27 percent of the targeted amount against the budget of CHF 8,000,000. The Kenya Red Cross Society also received in-kind food donations of 130.3 metric tons from local partners to support families affected by the drought response. Approximately 130,908 people were reached with various interventions ranging from basic needs, health and nutrition, water and sanitation and protection, gender and inclusion interventions.
The key challenges of the operation included:
- Insufficient funding to implement most of the planned activities and meet a greater percent of the community needs.
- Lack of household minimum expenditure guidelines in the current guide in setting cash transfer values that meet the household needs.
- Stock outs of essential drugs and commodities in the health facilities affected treatment services at the outreach sites eg Stock outs of antigens like BCG, OPV, measles and yellow fever and essential drugs.
- Human resource gaps among the health facilities covering affected areas to provide the necessary support to outreach activities.
- Gender based violence being considered a family/community or private issue and communities resolving to sort such issues locally and privately without involving authorities.
- Insecurity in some areas like Wajir delayed the rehabilitation works for some water points.
Appeal history:
- March 2019: The Short Rains Assessment report released indicating a worsening food security situation, with some counties already in crisis phase (IPC3).
- March 2019: IFRC launched a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation of CHF 385,000 to support 10,000 families with a one-off cash transfer with each household getting KES.3, 000. Dref Operation
- April 2019: IFRC launched an Emergency Appeal for CHF 8,000,000, expanding the scope of the operation to cover Livelihoods and basic needs, Health and Nutrition and WASH interventions and increase the number of people reached based on the worsening drought situation. Emergency appeal
- July 2019: KRCS continued with monitoring the drought situation and updating partners. Cash transfers post distribution monitoring was done in Marsabit County. The 1st update of the EPoA also shared with IFRC. Operations Update 1
- August 2019: The Long Rains Assessment (August 2019) findings released indicating a worsening food security situation indicating that the number of people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse is 2.6 million people an increase from the estimated 1.6 million people established in May 2019 during the mid-season assessment.
- September 2019: The Emergency Appeal extended from September 30, 2019 to January 31 2020. This was necessitated by the worsening food insecurity that was expected to persist with effects being experienced into the October-November-December 2019 rainfall season. Operations Update 2