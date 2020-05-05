Kenya: Drought Final Report - n° MDRKE044

Summary

The Appeal received approximately CHF1,336, 599 from different partners both unilaterally and bilateral to contribute to the drought operation. This was approximately 27 percent of the targeted amount against the budget of CHF 8,000,000. The Kenya Red Cross Society also received in-kind food donations of 130.3 metric tons from local partners to support families affected by the drought response. Approximately 130,908 people were reached with various interventions ranging from basic needs, health and nutrition, water and sanitation and protection, gender and inclusion interventions.

The key challenges of the operation included:

Insufficient funding to implement most of the planned activities and meet a greater percent of the community needs.

Lack of household minimum expenditure guidelines in the current guide in setting cash transfer values that meet the household needs.

Stock outs of essential drugs and commodities in the health facilities affected treatment services at the outreach sites eg Stock outs of antigens like BCG, OPV, measles and yellow fever and essential drugs.

Human resource gaps among the health facilities covering affected areas to provide the necessary support to outreach activities.

Gender based violence being considered a family/community or private issue and communities resolving to sort such issues locally and privately without involving authorities.

Insecurity in some areas like Wajir delayed the rehabilitation works for some water points.

Appeal history: