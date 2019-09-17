Kenya: Drought Emergency Plan of Action Operation - n° MDRKE044 update No: 2

Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) is currently delivering emergency assistance and support to some 150,000 people affected by drought in Kenya, with a focus on the following sectors and implementation strategies: Livelihoods and basic needs, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WATSAN), Health, Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) and Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA). Initially the Emergency Appeal was launched for 6 (six) months to address lifesaving needs. Since the launch of the operation, the food insecurity context has further deteriorated in an erratic rainfall. The operation needs additional time to adjust its strategies for livelihoods intervention in terms of geographical targeting and activities.

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

• March 2019: The Short Rains Assessment report released in March indicated a worsening food security situation, with some counties having moved to a Crisis phase (IPC3). IFRC launched a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation, to support 10,000 families with a one off cash transfer with each household getting KES.3, 000.

• April 2019: IFRC launched an Emergency Appeal, expanding the scope of the operation in terms of areas of intervention and people to be assisted based on the worsening drought situation.

• June 2019: KRCS continued with monitoring of the drought situation and updating partners. Cash transfers Post Distribution Monitoring was also done in one of the Counties (Marsabit) and continued monitoring of the drought situation.

• August 2019: The Long Rains Assessment (August 2019) findings were released indicating a worsening food security situation in the recent past from the last three assessments. Currently the number of people in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse, is at 2.6 million people an increase from the estimated 1.6 million people that was established in May 2019 during the mid-season assessment. NDMA bulletins indicate that 6 counties are currently in Alarm Phase (IPC 3)1 with an additional nine counties in Alert Phase (IPC 2). KRCS is seeking to extend the implementation of the current Emergency Appeal operation from September 30th t0 31st January 2020. This is necessitated by the ongoing food insecurity that is expected to persist especially in the ASAL counties which will continue to experience the effects of the drought well into the OctoberNovember-December 2019 rainfall season.

The Kenyan Drought Appeal funding coverage is 22% including both bilateral and multilateral. The request for extension will allow KRCS to continue fundraising to plug the shortfall which currently stands at 78%.