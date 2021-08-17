Kenya Drought and Food Insecurity, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation n° MDRKE049

The food security situation has been on a worsening trend in the Arid and Semi-Arid (ASAL) counties in Kenya, attributed mainly to the poor performance of the OctoberNovember-December 2020 short rains and the March-AprilMay 2021 long rains. Both seasons were characterized by late onsets, below average cumulative quantities, and poor distribution both in time and space. This has resulted in worsening drought conditions manifested in poor vegetation conditions, increased distances to water sites in 78% of ASAL counties, worsening livestock body conditions and reduced milk production in 9% and 61% ASAL counties respectively (NDMA Bulletins, May 2021).

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) drought bulletin for July 2021, twelve (12) counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Samburu, Kitui, Lamu, Isiolo and Laikipia are in the alert drought phase, while eleven (11) counties including Nyeri (Kieni), West Pokot, Baringo, Embu, Kajiado, Kwale, Meru, Narok, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, and Makueni are in Normal drought phase. The worst affected counties are Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Marsabit counties which have about 5% of their populations in IPC 4 (NDMA, July 2021). During the month under review, fourteen (14) counties reported a worsening trend. Based on the NDMA July National monthly drought updates,1 Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) launched a full drought operation on 2 August 2021 to support response to immediate effects in the ASAL Counties.

The trend of Mid Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) – used to measure acute malnutrition- has remained stable and on improving trend, however the following counties namely, Mandera, Tana River, Marsabit Turkana and Wajir have MUAC above long-term average. The observed long-term negative trend in malnutrition of the five counties was attributed to reduced milk consumption owing to a decrease in milk production and fewer number of integrated health outreaches delivering essential nutrition services in these areas.

Trekking distances to and from water sources for both livestock and communities, have increased significantly especially in Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Tana River, Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Baringo counties.

Pasture and browse conditions are poor with Marsabit, Turkana, Kilifi, Tana River, Isiolo and Samburu counties among the worst affected, where pastoral livelihood zones are at alert to alarm phase, trending to a worsening situation.

Selected sub-counties in Kilifi (Rabai and Kilifi South sub-counties), Isiolo (Isiolo North and Isiolo South sub-county) and Garissa (Lagdera sub-county) counties are experiencing severe vegetation deficits (VCI) following poor performance of the March-April-May 2021 rains season (NDMA, July 2021 bulletin). In addition, Marsabit, Wajir,

Samburu, Tana River, Laikipia, Kitui and Kwale counties are experiencing moderate VCI, trending towards a worsening situation. Diminished forage resources have triggered migration and concentration of livestock in particular dry season grazing areas. Diminishing resources increases competition for the resources, which is a major trigger of resourcebased conflicts if not managed early enough.

Most areas that have started experiencing food insecurity are in the ASAL areas in Kenya, where communities practice mainly agro-pastoralism and pastoralism and thus depend mainly on meat and milk for nutrition and income. The food insecurity situation in some counties has been compounded by sporadic cases of conflicts, particularly in Baringo county where a conflict and an ongoing security operation has disrupted community livelihoods. Other counties where conflicts have been reported include, Marsabit, and Isiolo counties. The conflicts have resulted in displacement of communities as well as loss of lives and livelihoods. Disruption of markets has also been noted further limiting communities’ access to income and food.

According to the latest report by the NDMA, the total projected population of people in need of assistance is estimated to be 1,913,265 people between July to December 2021. With the current drought situation coupled with the forecast of generally dry conditions expected in ASAL counties for the period June-July-August and September 2021, it is anticipated that counties in the South-Eastern, North-eastern and Coastal strip and other ASAL regions are likely to remain food insecure. Below-average household food stocks and income-earning opportunities, and declining livestock body conditions are expected to limit food and income access for communities whose livelihoods are dependent on them.

The above average temperatures are expected to drive a deterioration of forage and water resources and earlier than normal onset of the lean season. Livestock productivity is expected to decline further, driving more intensified migration to areas with better forage and water conditions. This will increase incidences of livestock disease outbreaks and resource-based conflicts where livestock congregate in large numbers. Household food access is expected to remain constrained as staple food prices remain above average and livestock to maize terms of trade remain below average.

As a result, critical nutrition outcomes will persist in children under five years of age. As a result of the low total income, households will be unable to meet their basic food requirements and so are expected to exhibit borderline or worse food consumption, as measured by food consumption score. Households are also likely to increase consumptionbased coping strategies like reducing the number of daily meals, eating less nutritious foods, limiting adult intake for children to eat, borrowing food from friends and relatives and sale of more livestock than normal.

This food insecurity situation is thus projected to persist till December 2021, especially in marginal agricultural and pastoral areas. The performance of the October-November-December (O-N-D) 2021 rainfall will be a key determinant on whether the affected counties will experience an improvement or a worsening drought and food insecurity situation.

Currently, early projections for the O-N-D 2021 indicate that the country is likely to experience La Nina conditions, which are associated with less rainfall over Eastern Africa. Water availability is expected to continue to decrease significantly resulting in an increase in trekking distances to water sources by communities and livestock and a possible breakdown of key water facilities due to increased use. The number of counties in IPC 3 facing increased food insecurity will likely increase with a resultant increase in the number of people affected by food insecurity.