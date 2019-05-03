Kenya - Drought alert in Kenya (DG ECHO, NDMA, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2019)

Below average rainfall across Kenya during the short rainy season (October-December 2018) has been compunded by a delayed long rainy season (March-May 2019). A drought alert has been raised for 15 arid and semi-arid counties while five counties have already reached the alarm stage (last stage before emergency). As a consequence, pastures have dried up, livestock have weakened and reduced options for livestock migration may result in conflict over scarce resources. In recent weeks, food prices have increased sharply and a further increase is expected in the coming months. The depletion of food stocks is likely to result in negative coping mechanisms. 1.1 million people are already considered food insecure, including 843 900 severely. Acute malnutrition among children under 5 and pregnant and lactating mothers is on the rise, affecting 541 309 individuals in April 2019. Food assistance and emergency water supply is needed as a life-saving measure.