03 May 2019

Kenya - Drought alert in Kenya (DG ECHO, NDMA, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

Below average rainfall across Kenya during the short rainy season (October-December 2018) has been compunded by a delayed long rainy season (March-May 2019). A drought alert has been raised for 15 arid and semi-arid counties while five counties have already reached the alarm stage (last stage before emergency). As a consequence, pastures have dried up, livestock have weakened and reduced options for livestock migration may result in conflict over scarce resources. In recent weeks, food prices have increased sharply and a further increase is expected in the coming months. The depletion of food stocks is likely to result in negative coping mechanisms. 1.1 million people are already considered food insecure, including 843 900 severely. Acute malnutrition among children under 5 and pregnant and lactating mothers is on the rise, affecting 541 309 individuals in April 2019. Food assistance and emergency water supply is needed as a life-saving measure.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.